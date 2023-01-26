Mom Was Battling Postpartum When She Killed Kids At Duxbury Home, Reports Say

New details suggest that a woman charged with killing her two young children and injuring a third at their South Shore home this week was allegedly fighting a mental illness that impacts new mothers.

Lindsay Clancy, age 32, was possibly suffering from postpartum psychosis, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The mental illness occurs in approximately .1-.2% of births, according to Postpartum Support International (PSI).

The onset of PPD is usually sudden, most often within the first two weeks postpartum, according to the PSI's website. However, symptoms can appear in the first year, with research suggesting that there is approximately a 5% suicide rate and a 4% infanticide rate associated with the illness.

Essentially, woman experiencing postpartum psychosis feel like they are having a "break from reality." In this psychotic states, the woman's delusions and beliefs feel real and believable.

According to Independent Journalist Bobby Wellison, Lindsay's husband was working from home to support the family while she went to a program for postpartum depression five days a week.

This was while Lindsay was on leave from her job as a Labor & Delivery Nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, WBZ-TV continued.

“Lindsay Clancy was in a very intensive five-day-a-week program for PPD, trying to get help," Wellison wrote on Facebook, quoting one of Lindsay's friends. "Curious to hear a statement from the individuals treating her and what was missed."

Clancy was charged in the deaths of her two children, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The kids, along with their 8-month-old brother, were found unconscious and with "obvious signs of trauma" at their home at 47 Summer Street in Duxbury on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, authorities said.

Cora and Dawson were taken to the hospital where they later died while the baby boy is still fighting for his life. Lindsay was also in the hospital recovering from an attempted suicide, where was placed in police custody.

She was charged with two counts of homicide and three counts each of strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz reports.

"Our hearts and condolences go out to the Clancy family," Cruz said during a press conference Wednesday. "I cannot begin to fathom the depth of pain that must be going on."

People following the case have specifically been shaken by Lindsay's background and social media presence.

Angela Bazydlo, media relations manager at Clark University, was perplexed by Lindsay's multitude of professionally-done pregnancy photos posted to her Facebook.

Bazydlo said these photos present, "warmth and the undeniable excitement of getting ready to welcome a new life into this world."

"It’s terrifying to learn that Lindsay, a labor & delivery nurse who would be knowledgeable about postpartum depression, would be so powerless in its wake," Bazydlo wrote on Facebook.

"My heart breaks for her, her husband and family, her community, and the first responders who witnessed this devastating scene," she continued.

A candlelight vigil for the Clancy family was scheduled at Holy Family Church in Duxbury starting at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

GoFundMe has also been launched to send meals to first responders who are involved with the case. People interested in donating can click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.