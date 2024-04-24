Overcast 48°

Man Hit With Stray Bullet On I-93 In Braintree As Road Rage Incident Intensifies

A stray bullet hit a man in the leg as he drove through Braintree Wednesday afternoon, April 24, when a road rage incident turned violent, police said. Although, he was not involved in the altercation. 

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on I-93. Officers said two cars driving north on the highway got into a heated argument that escalated. 

Someone in one of those vehicles fired a round at the other car but missed, and hit a vehicle in the southbound lane. 

The man who was hit had an "extremely minor injury" and refused medical treatment, troopers said.  

Police are investigating the shooting and processing evidence collected at the scene. State troopers briefly closed part of the road, but all lanes have reopened. 

