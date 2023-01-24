'Unimaginable': 2 Children Found Dead At Duxbury Home, Officials Say

A double death investigation is underway at a home on the South Shore, officials said.

A husband living at 47 Summer Street in Duxbury called police reporting that his wife attempted suicide by jumping out of window around 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Responding officers located the woman before she was taken to the hospital where she currently remains, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said during a press conference.

The couple's three children were also found unconscious inside the home "with obvious signs of trauma," Cruz said. A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, an 8-month-old boy was airlifted to hospital for treatment as well. Cruz called the incident an "unimaginable, senseless tragedy."

Authorities said this was an isolated incident and that there is no current threat to the community. None of the victims have been identified and no cause of death has been determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

