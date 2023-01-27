Support Surges For Lindsay Clancy's Husband Amidst 'Unimaginable Tragedy'

The South Shore community is coming together to support the husband of a woman who is charged with killing her two young children.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Patrick Clancy, husband of Lindsay Clancy, "as he navigates an unimaginable tragedy," the campaign reads.

Patrick came home to find his wife had attempted suicide by jumping out of a second-story window at the couple's house at 47 Summer Street in Duxbury on Tuesday night, Jan. 24.

Lindsay, who was taken to the hospital for treatment and where she remains, was charged with the deaths of her two children, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy the next day.

It has since been speculated that Lindsay was battling postpartum psychosis and that the mental illness allegedly drove her to strangle her children to death.

“Lindsay Clancy was in a very intensive five-day-a-week program for PPD, trying to get help," Independent Journalist Bobby Wellison reports citing one of Lindsay's friends.

“Her husband was working from home instead of going into work to be able to try and support her daily while she went to a program five days a week," Wellison wrote. "In the 25 minutes it took him to pick up takeout, the unthinkable happened."

Lindsay has since been charged with two counts of homicide and three counts each of strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. She is currently in police custody as she recovers at a hospital, according to authorities. Her 8-month-old baby is also hospitalized.

"We all know Pat to be the most kind and genuine person," the GoFundMe reads. "As someone who is always willing to support others, we sincerely thank you for offering yours."

The purpose of the campaign is to help Patrick help pay for medical bills, funeral services, and legal help.

"This assistance is especially needed because Pat will be unable to work for the foreseeable future as he weathers this painful, life-altering tragedy," the GoFundMe reads. "We appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and outreach in support."

The campaign is looking to raise $700,000. People can donate by clicking here. People can also purchase mugs on Etsy that will be donated to a non-profit PPD charity.

