‘Emptiness In Our Hearts’: Support Rising For Family Of 21-Year-Old Slain In North Andover

Essex County resident Jaeby Ortiz Ruiz, of Haverhill, was found dead early Sunday, March 10, in the area of Riverview Street in North Andover, according to police.

On Monday, March 11, 22-year-old Derick Moncion, of Haverhill, was arrested and charged with Ruiz’ murder. He was arraigned the following day in Lawrence District Court.

Police did not say whether the two men knew one another or speculate on a possible motive for the killing. No other details have been released.

The investigation into Ruiz’ killing is ongoing and involves multiple agencies, including the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, as well as the North Andover, Lawrence, and Haverhill police departments.

Meanwhile, relatives have begun raising money to cover funeral costs for Ruiz, who his sister Ninoshka described on a GoFundMe campaign as an “angel.”

“With his departure he left us all in a deep grieve (sic) and with an emptiness in our hearts,” she wrote.

The grieving sister went on to say that it breaks her family’s heart to have to make the fundraiser.

“Anything helps,” she continued. “Please help us give my brother a beautiful forever resting spot. We appreciate anyone and everyone for being there and helping.”

