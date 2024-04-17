Franklin M. Laras, 27, is wanted on charges of murder and firearm offenses following the Christmas Eve 2023 shooting of Edward Javier-Perez at the Energy Lounge in Lawrence, Massachusetts State Police said.

Investigators said Laras and Javier-Perez got into an argument in the Broadway club before Laras approached Javier-Perez and shot him with a pistol. He's been on the run ever since, and police have not found the weapon he used in the shooting.

Laras is five feet, seven inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. He is heavily tattooed, including ink with the street sign for I-495 written in multiple locations. He also has the number 1838 written on his neck.

Laras has ties to Lawrence, Springfield, and Palmer.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Searchers ask anyone with information about Laras' whereabouts to contact them at 1-800-527-8873 or call 911.

