Sean Patrick Palmer, 49, of Perkins, Okla., is charged with using an explosive to cause damage to a building used in interstate or foreign commerce, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Surveillance video taken just before 4:15 a.m. shows a person in all-black clothing, a black face mask, a tactical vest, and gloves approach and throw something at the "temple." Moments later, the prosecutor said a small explosion sparked a minor fire on the exterior of the 64 Bridge St. building.

No one was hurt.

The bomber left behind a six-page, handwritten note explaining their motivations for the attack. Part of it said God had tasked him to "smite Satan," to which they were "happy to obey."

*Note that Elohim is a historic name for God.

DEAR SATANISTELOHIM SEND ME 7 MONTHS AGO TO GIVE YOUPEACEFUL MESSAGE TO HOPE YOU REPENT. YOU SAYNO, ELOHIM NOW SEND ME TO SMITE SATAN AND IHAPPY TO OBEY. AND ELOHIM WANT ME TO CONTACTYOU TO TELL YOU REPENT. TURN FROM SIN. ELOHIMNO LIKE THIS PLACE AND PLAN TO DESTROY IT. MAYBESALEM TOO? ELOHIM SEND ME TO FIGHT CRYBABYSATAN, BUT WANT ME TO MAKE HARD EFFORT SO NOONE DIES. I OBEY.

Despite its name, the Satanic Temple is a "non-theistic organization," and the "temple" serves as an art gallery, as well.

It didn't take long for police to tie Palmer to the attack. A Volvo registered to him was spotted driving erratically near the Satanic Temple, prosecutors said. He had also made several social media posts that matched the language from the bomber's manifesto, and a photo of him showed him wearing a similar tactical vest and gloves as the bombing suspect, authorities said.

He was also seen buying PVC pipe and end caps on April 3 that matched the kind found at the scene, authorities said.

He was arrested in Oklahoma on Wednesday, April 17, and will be brought to Boston to stand trial later.

Palmer faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

