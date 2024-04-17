Ndeye Amy Thioub, 67, was indicted on Wednesday, April 17, on three counts of filing false tax returns and three counts of filing false tax returns as an employee of the United States, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Thioub joined the IRS in 2006 and worked as an investigative auditor. Put simply it was her job to root out anyone who didn't give the government its due.

Federal investigators said she used her knowledge of the process to file false income tax returns in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Thioub allegedly claimed she'd lost money on an “import and export” business she reported she owned in her filings.

Those "losses" allowed her to pay less in taxes each year.

Thioub faces over two decades behind bars if convicted on all counts and given the maximum sentences for each charge. Though, her sentence will likely be much less.

