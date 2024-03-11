Haverhill Man Busted In North Andover Killing

Derick Moncion is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of the 21-year-old who is also from Haverhill, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

Police found Ruiz's body in the early morning hours on Sunday in the area of Riverview Street in North Andover.

Police honed in on Moncion and arrested him on Monday, though they did not provide any evidence or possible motive for the killing.

Moncion is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.

