Purple Rain: Storm To Soak Ravens Flock At Baltimore AFC Game

Unseasonably warm temps with a chance of rain are expected through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Come Sunday, Jan. 28, when the visiting Kansas City Chiefs arrive for the AFCs Championship, temps will have dropped to below 50, with a "chilly rain" expected in the Washington DC-Baltimore area, AccuWeather says.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45, the National Weather Service shows.

The defending Super Bowl champions have not had an easy run to the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore, having to contend with frigid temperatures against the Miami Dolphins at home before heading to Buffalo to take on the Bills in a nail-biter that came down to the last minute with snow squalls and whipping winds to contend with.

Mother Nature will once again play a role in their playoff run, where the Ravens hope to knock off the dynasty seeking it's fourth Lombardi trophy.

Related story: Popeyes Offering Free Wings If Ravens Win Super Bowl

According to the NFL Weather website, the Ravens' track record in rain games is spotty, with just one win recorded in five such games - against the New York Jets - since 2022.

Conversely, the Chiefs have notched three out of four wins in rainy conditions over the past calendar year.

Taylor Swift is ready for the rain. Her army of "Swifties" is ready. MVP favorite Lamar Jackson is ready. Some Hall of Famers, GOATS, and global superstars are ready. Are you ready, Ravens fans?

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.