Popeyes announced its new "Wings for Wings" special, where fans of select teams will have the opportunity to enjoy their win in the Big Game with a side of free chicken days later.

Restaurants in cities where a football team that has wings in its name, logo, or on its mascot are eligible for a free six-piece chicken wing if they win it all, available on "Fat" Tuesday, Feb. 13, a nod to the eatery's New Orleans heritage (sorry, Saints fans).

This means that Baltimore (Ravens), Philadelphia (Eagles), and Buffalo Bills (an homage to the buffalo wing, one supposes) are all possible candidates to pick up some free food as they relish in their big W.

According to the company, "the promotion is designed to celebrate the permanent launch of Wings at Popeyes with five fan-favorite flavors: Ghost Pepper, Sweet ‘N Spicy, Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, and Signature Hot, which will star in the brand’s first-ever TV advertisement during the first quarter of the big game in February."

The Ravens (13-4) will have the first weekend of the NFL Playoffs off as they kick off on Saturday afternoon.

With the top seed, Baltimore will face either the Texans, Browns, Steelers, or Dolphins, depending on how this weekend's Wild Card round plays out.

“The best combo in the world is football, wings, and a little wager,” Popeyes Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Klein stated.

“We are making a bet with Popeyes fans in the US and Canada that if a football team with wings wins it all, then we will give everyone Popeyes NEW chicken Wings to celebrate.”

Now it's up to John Harbaugh to follow up on brother Jim's championship with a trophy of his own, bring the Lombardi Trophy - and free wings - back to Baltimore.

