Harley Frost Charged With Murder For Baltimore Stabbing: PD

A stabbing suspect wanted for murder did not make it far and was busted by police in Baltimore hours after his victim died at an area hospital, police say.

Zak Failla
Harley Frost was apprehended early on Wednesday morning following an investigation into the fatal stabbing of a 59-year-old man earlier this week.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 to the 1000 block of Brantley Avenue, where they found a man suffering from a reported stab wound.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

On Wednesday, June 26, the department announced that Frost, 35, was apprehended in the 600 block of Carrollton Avenue in connection to the stabbing.

Frost was taken to the Baltimore Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses.

