Potentially Damaging Thunderstorms Expected To Develop In DMV Region, Forecasters Warn

Temperatures are expected to hover in the 90s throughout the afternoon on June 26 with thunderstorms developing later in the day, with potentially damaging winds that could impact residents in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

According to AccuWeather forecasters, the storms are expected to bring extreme wind gusts, with hail possible in some parts of the region as temperatures dip on Wednesday night to around 75 degrees.

Residents can expect a slight relief from the recent heatwave, with temperatures expected to dip, but still remain high through the weekend.

