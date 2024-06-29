Train Engineer Who Killed Star HS Football Player In Maryland Sentenced: State's Attorney

MTA Light Rail operator Tavon Smith, 44, has been sentenced to 18 months, with the first two to be served at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, with the remaining time on house arrest after killing the 17-year-old in 2022.

According to prosecutors, on Feb. 2, 2022, Patterson, who was a standout at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore and had multiple offers from Penn State and other prestigious programs, was heading west on Maple Road in a Honda Accord when a train driven by Smith approached the intersection, striking Patterson's vehicle and killing the teen.

Patterson had come from Florida to Maryland to attend Saint Frances, staying with a host family to play ball.

Initially, investigators thought that Patterson may have driven across the crossing gates; however, video footage found that the rail crossing gates were not down at the time of the collision.

It was further determined that Smith ignored MTA protocol of waiting the required 30 seconds at the station and instead, waited just three seconds before proceeding on his route.

"It is MTA protocol that Light Rail operators must stop and dwell at each station for 30 seconds before proceeding," Leitess said. "It was determined (Smith) waited just a few seconds upon stopping at the previous station, so the safety gates didn't deploy in time to warn Lamar Patterson as he drove through the railway crossing at Maple Road in Linthicum.

"(Smith) also didn't heed the flashing cross warning indicator lights that notified him that the gates weren't down yet, and this combination led to the collision with Lamar's Honda."

Smith pleaded guilty on Friday to reckless endangerment. He had previously also been charged with negligent manslaughter and criminal negligence.

"Had (Smith) followed the rules, this tragic death could have been prevented. The loss of a young man with a bright future is a tragedy for his family and his school community."

Leitess also stated that the investigation found that "MTA Light Rail operators may be disobeying protocol on this crucial safety issue because unless they stop for the required time at each station, the warning lights and gates simply do not have enough time to be deployed and warn motorists of an oncoming train."

"It is my hope that the story of Lamar's death will result in the enforcement of these rules, which are in place to keep our community members safe."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.