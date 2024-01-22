And she's been supporting him at nearly every game...

Which could only mean she'll be in Baltimore for next Sunday's Ravens-Chiefs game.

The Chiefs are heading to M&T Bank Stadium with a spot in the Big Game on the line against the top-seeded Ravens.

Swift's latest tour of NFL stadiums nearly came to an abrupt ending on Sunday night, when they eeked out a narrow 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills after kicker Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal attempt that would have tied things up with under two minutes to play.

She'll face frigid temperature again when she heads to the AFC Championship game, though if the Chiefs come out on top, the Super Bowl is set to be played in more comfortable conditions in the domed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

If you want a cheat sheet, follow TaylorSwiftJets, the Reddit page created by programmer Jack Sweeney, and watch for any DMV touchdowns.

