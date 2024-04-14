New I-695 Inner Loop Closure Point To Take Effect Monday: Maryland Transportation Authority

Beginning on Monday, April 15, there will be a new closure point in effect on the Inner Loop.

According to officials, the closure will be at MD 151/North Point Boulevard (exit 42) which will be the last exit for drivers. Outer Loop closure remains intact at MD 173 (exit 1) (see above).

The Maryland Transportation Authority advised that:

All traffic on I-695 Inner Loop must exit at Exit 42 (MD 151/North Point Boulevard);

Traffic bound for I-695 Outer Loop will take Eastbound MD 158 (Bethlehem Boulevard) to the on-ramp to the Outer Loop;

Traffic exiting the I-695 Inner Loop wishing to return to the I-695 Outer Loop should follow Exit 42 towards MD 151 (North Point Boulevard) north to Cove Road.

Motorists have been instructed to follow posted detours, and warned that they can expect one travel lane on the Outer Loop from MD 158 (Bethlehem Boulevard) to the MD 151 (North Point Boulevard) overpass.

