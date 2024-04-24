Crash Closes All Lanes Of I-695 In

According to the MDOT, the crash happened at Exit 12B in Halethorpe and all lanes were closed as of 10:32 p.m.
A crash closed all lanes of the inner loop of I-695 in Baltimore County on Wednesday, April 24.
According to the MDOT, the crash happened at Exit 12B in Halethorpe and all lanes were closed as of 10:32 p.m.
No further information was provided.
