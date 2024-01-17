'Honor Of A Lifetime:' Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes' Wild Card Jackets Made By Towson Grad

Swift's red and white jacket with her boyfriend's name and number on it was made by Kristin Juszczyk, who graduated from Towson in 2016 with her bachelor's in business administration.

Juszczyk, who is married to Kyle Juszczyk, the star fullback for the San Francisco 49ers, shared a video of how she made the jacket — which she also made for Brittany Mahomes, wife of the Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes — using their jerseys.

"An honor of a lifetime!!!!!" Juszczyk captioned the post in which both Swift and Mahomes are tagged in.

Jusczczyk grew up in New York and met her husband while studying at Towson. He played for the Baltimore Ravens at the time.

"Everyone always asks if I studied fashion in college and the answer is no!" her Designs By Kristin website reads. "Although, my love for sewing was kind of instilled in me at a young age. I spent countless nights crocheting with my grandma while watching Wheel of Fortune. I definitely hung up my needle and thread for a few years…more like 20 years."

One Halloween, Jusczczyk decided to create a couples costume for her and her husband. It reignited the spark, and since then, Jusczczyk has been "reworking old t-shirts, jerseys, and even footballs into fresh designs," her website says.

Despite a down season, Kelce and the Chiefs' Super Bowl hopes continue after they handily took down the Miami Dolphins during Wild Card weekend 26-7, setting themselves up for a matchup against the second-seeded AFC champion Buffalo Bills in frigid Orchard Park in the Divisional Round.

As for Kelce, he tallied seven receptions for 71 yards - despite some drops - against the Dolphins - though it was Swift who really stole the spotlight from the booth.

The Chiefs square off against the Bills at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21 on CBS and Paramount+.

