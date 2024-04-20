Armed Bicyclist Flees From Officers, Jumps Onto Pick-Up Truck That Crashed In Baltimore: Police

Police say that two men, 33 and 32, whose names were not initially released by the Baltimore Police Department, are facing charges following an incident on Thursday night that landed both behind bars.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on April 18, officers from the responded to the intersection of Monroe Street and Edmondson Avenue Avenue to investigate reports of an armed person in the area.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a person matching the description provided, and when they approached, the armed man fled on a bicycle, and as he attempted to elude detectives, he got off his bike and jumped into the bed of a pick-up truck that intentionally slowed down to assist him.

The pick-up truck then took off before crashing in the 2100 block of West Baltimore Street.

The driver of the pick-up truck and armed suspect bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to flee the area, only to be apprehended swiftly by detectives.

Both were arrested and taken to the Central Booking Intake facility and charged with drug, weapon, and related offenses.

