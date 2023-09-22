Wanted Suspect Compliments Officer's Motorcycle Skills After Stafford Pursuit

Deputies responding to reports of a suspicious person at the Red Roof In on Garrisonville Road found Dorian Murphy, 25, dart into the wood line around 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

"A perimeter was quickly established and K-9 began a track," authorities said, noting Murphy ran toward Aldi and the net began to close in.

Captain B.W. Worcester and Deputy S.M. Craig found Murphy as he ran behind the businesses and he was taken into custody. Deputy X.D. Bates responded and took custody of Murphy for transport to the magistrate.

Murphy was very complimentary of Deputy Martin’s ability to maneuver his Sheriff’s Office Harley Davidson during the incident, police said.

Murphy was served the outstanding failure to appear warrant from Alexandria and the outstanding failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance warrants from Stafford.

He was additionally charged with fleeing from law enforcement and trespass for being on the Walmart property during the foot pursuit. The magistrate ordered a $3,500 bond and Murphy was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

