Candyce Leigh Carter, 35, and her husband, Kristopher Donald Carter, 34, were both lodged in the Rappahannock Regional Jail following their arrests on May 16, a spokesperson for the Spotsylvania County Sheriff said.

A resource officer at the Spotswood Elementary School in Fredericksburg noticed that Candyce Carter, a second-grade teacher, appeared to be under the influence of drugs on May 16, the county sheriff's office said. An investigation found schedule I/II drugs in her classroom, the sheriff's office said.

Meanwhile, her husband was found in the parking lot in a car, under the influence of drugs that required medical attention, the sheriff's office said. A 2-year-old child was also found in the vehicle, according to police.

Kristopher Carter was arrested for felony child endangerment and felony child neglect or abuse, while his wife was arrested for felony possession of Schedule I/II drugs, felony child endangerment, and felony neglect or abuse of a child.

"No students reported injuries or exposure, but were checked by medical personnel out of abundance of caution and the classroom was professionally cleaned," the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said in a release.

