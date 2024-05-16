Cocaine Goes Airborne Like Snow In Drug Dealer's Taxi Cab Arrest In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Shaheim Perry, the suspect of an ongoing drug distribution case, was spotted getting into a cab with a small child on Wednesday, May 15 around 2:40 p.m., Sheriff David Decatur said.

Believing Perry was heading to his home in England Run, deputies were informed of the situation and flooded the Warrenton Road area. As the cab got off I-95 and onto Northbound Warrenton Road, deputies got behind it in order to conduct a high-risk stop. A traffic stop was conducted on South Gateway Drive and Perry was taken into custody without incident.

Due to the road being closed as a result of the high-risk stop, deputies conducted a primary search of Perry before taking him to a nearby business for a second more in-depth search. During that small trip, Perry would remove a bag from the back of his pants and try to discard it.

Instead, the bag popped, resulting in the drugs, later found to be cocaine, blasting all over the deputies' rear seating now becoming airborne. Perry admitted the substance was cocaine and for everyone’s safety, the Fire Marshalls conducted a hazmat cleaning while loose powder was seized by detectives. No deputy was exposed to the substance.

Perry was charged with possession of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, child neglect, destruction of property, and obstruction of justice. He was also served on his outstanding warrant. Perry was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond while the child was released into the care of a responsible family member.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.