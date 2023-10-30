Teen Dad Faces Murder Charge In Death Of Infant Son, Cops In Stafford Say

Dallas Bowling, of Stafford, is facing charges of second-degree murder and felony child abuse, Stafford Sheriff David Decatur said.

Authorities said only that Bowling's 3-month-old son was found unresponsive on Richland Road around 12:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

Deputies attempted to conduct life saving measures until Fire and Rescue arrived on scene. The baby was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Detectives began investigating the incident as the medical examiner ruled the child’s death as a homicide, and Bowling was being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

