Dymond Thacker, 34, was thrown from the hood of 66-year-old Debra Elliott's car on the 5500 block of Bryant Hollow Road in Elkton Tuesday morning, April 16, Virginia State Police said.

Elliiott's Hyundai Elantra went down a hill, throwing Thacker off the hood of the vehicle, before she was struck by a another vehicle and killed, State Police said.

The Broadway resident was pronounced dead at the scene. Elliott, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and a second passenger in the Hyundai were uninjured.

Elliott was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter: DUI, possession of a schedule I/II narcotic, driving without a license, and failure to wear a seatbelt. She's being held at the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Thacker's unexpected death has left friends and family stunned.

"Two weeks ago I got married to one amazing woman, and on Tuesday morning, April 16, she was taken from me by two careless people," he wrote in a GoFundMe. "Don't send flowers or food ... I just need a little help in this transformation of my life.

"I don't even (want to) ask ... I just don't know what to do. Anything after (the) funeral will go to her kids."

"I'm so heartbroken to hear this. I always loved walking into my store and seeing you when you used to work up this way," on donor wrote. "Some might disagree but you loved your kids, you always spoke about them," she added.

"Losing a mother is hard and I pray for all your children they find peace and comfort ... Including your husband."

The GoFundMe campaign can be found here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.