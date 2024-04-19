MD Fugitives Captured In Takedown Of $100K Target Store Theft Ring In Stafford: Sheriff

Stafford County Sheriff deputies responding to Target at Stafford Market Place around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, April 18 were met by a group of men hiding skin care items in a large bin, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Among the men were Wilbur Sibert, 58, of Hyattsville, MD; Delbert Henry, 47, of Frederick, MD; and Canbrin Smith, 31, of Upper Marlboro, MD, police said. As deputies arrived, the trio fled out a fire exit with the stolen items.

The men were reportedly in an organized retail theft ring that involved numerous Target stores stretching all the way to Maryland, police said. It was also reported the three traveled in a black Nissan Rogue with a Maryland license plate. With this information, it did not take Deputy J.E. Alford long to find the Nissan with all three suspects inside at the traffic light for Stafford Market Place and Garrisonville Road, the sheriff's office said.

A high-risk stop was conducted and all three were taken into custody without incident and the stolen Target items were located within the vehicle.

Sibert and Henry were found to have been wanted out of Maryland. All three were charged with four counts of grand larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods with intent to sell, and conspiracy to commit retail theft greater than $5,000 within 90 days. All three were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing.

