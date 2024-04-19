Fredericksburg Driver Killed By Train In Spotsy Had Disregarded Railroad Crossing Arms: Police

Aaron L. Krebs was heading east on Mine Road in a 2013 Chevrolet Impala when he disregarded railroad crossing arms, which were down for an approaching train around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, Virginia State Police said.

Krebs attempted to cross the railroad tracks at Benchmark Road and was struck by a southbound Amtrak train, which remained at the scene. Krebs, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene of the crash, police said.

There were no reported injuries on the Amtrak train. The crash remains under investigation.

