Lucio E. Weaver, of Madison, was heading south on Route 29 at a high rate of speed when he collided with a northbound 2012 Subaru Impreza turning left onto South Main Street around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, April 14, a spokesperson for the department said.

Weaver died while in transport to a local hospital. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Subaru, a 32-year-old woman from Rochelle, suffered minor injuries in the crash and taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt. No charges were filed.

Condolences poured in for Lucio on Facebook.

Madison Wood Preservers, Inc. said Lucio was a 24-year employee. The company remembered him as a friend who felt like family.

