Super Slow Driver Was 2X Legal Limit On Revoked License, Stafford Sheriff Says

Regina Rodman, of Stafford, was spotted driving significantly below the speed limit and swerved into oncoming traffic around 3:50 p.m. Thursday, March 14 on Mountain View Road, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

Rodman initially denied driving the vehicle, however, later admitted she was behind the wheel to buy more alcohol, Decatur said, and admitted to drinking wine just before driving.

Deputy Vaughn noticed several signs of intoxication including the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath and slurred speech.

As it turns out, Rodman had a revoked license due to a prior DUI related incident, and two previous DUI’s, most recently being in January of this year.

Rodman was charged with driving under the influence third offense within five years with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2, as well as, driving after forfeiture of her license. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

