Stafford Woman Blamed DUI On Cheeseburger: Police

A Virginia woman had an interesting excuse for her reckless driving, but her blood-alcohol level told a different story.

Laquinta Davis, 36, of Stafford, was pulled over early Sunday morning, May 15, for driving erratically, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. Davis blamed her bad driving on her inability to eat a cheeseburger and steer at the same time.

Deputies arrested Davis and charged her with DUI after deputies discovered her blood-alcohol content was between .15 and .20. Officials held her at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until she was sober, the Sheriff's Office reported.

