DUI Fredericksburg Driver Doing Doughnuts Nearly Hits Kids On Bikes, Had Child In Car: Sheriff

Richard Martin had a child unrestrained in the front seat of the Chevy Tahoe he was doing doughnuts in, in the parking lot of Motel 6 on Warrenton Road around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, April 20, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Martin nearly struck two children riding their bikes while doing doughnuts the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responding to 911 calls made contact with Martin, who had glossy eyes and an "overwhelming" odor of alcohol on his breath, police said.

The child reported to be inside Martin’s vehicle was turned over to her mother and a blood sample found Martin was under the influence, police said.

He was charged with DUI, second offense in five years, drinking while driving, reckless driving in a parking lot, driving under the influence with a minor within the vehicle, obstruction of justice, and three counts of child endangerment. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

