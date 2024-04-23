Fair 63°

SHARE

Stafford High School Grad Devon Davati Dies Unexpectedly, 29

Devon Davati, a Virginia native, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, his obituary says. He was 29 years old.

Devon Davati

Devon Davati

Photo Credit: Devon Davati Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

A King George native, Devon graduated from Stafford High School in 2012 before going on to earn his bachelors of science from the Southern New Hampshire University, his obituary says.

Devon worked for CGI Federal in Falls Church, in the legal area for the Department of Justice supporting the Bureau of Immigration Appeals, according to his obit.

Services are scheduled for Sunday, April 28 at the Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service. Click here for service information and for Devon's complete obituary.

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE