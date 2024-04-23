Stafford High School Grad Devon Davati Dies Unexpectedly, 29

A King George native, Devon graduated from Stafford High School in 2012 before going on to earn his bachelors of science from the Southern New Hampshire University, his obituary says.

Devon worked for CGI Federal in Falls Church, in the legal area for the Department of Justice supporting the Bureau of Immigration Appeals, according to his obit.

Services are scheduled for Sunday, April 28 at the Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service. Click here for service information and for Devon's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.