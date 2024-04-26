Michael A.H. Sanson of Orange was heading south on Route 29/James Madison Highway in a Chevrolet Equinox when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a mailbox, then a tree, around 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, according to Virginia State Police.

Sanson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. His passenger, Brenda M. Atkisson, also died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash, police said.

Brenda's Facebook profile shows she has ties to Centreville and Chantilly, while Michael has ties to Spotsylvania and Manassas Park.

