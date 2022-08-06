Contact Us
Motorcyclist Thrown From Bike Lands In Jail: Police

Josh Lanier
Austin Reeder Austin Reeder
Austin Reeder Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office
Stafford County Sheriff's Office took photos of the items they found from Austin Reeder's bag following his wreck on June 3. That includes a handgun and a bag of pills that deputies said they suspect contain fentanyl. Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

A 22-year-old motorcyclist faces a mountain of charges in Stafford after someone crashed into his bike last week, authorities said. 

Austin Reeder, of Fredericksburg, was riding along U.S. 1 when a Lexus SUV pulled onto the highway from Coachman Circle and into his path just before 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. Reeder was seriously injured in the crash, deputies said. 

But when deputies arrived, Reeder began acting nervous, the Sheriff's Office said. That's likely because deputies found what they believed were fentanyl pills in his bookbag and a handgun he isn't allowed to carry, Stafford County Major C. Shawn Kimmitz said. Reeder is a convicted felon, he added. 

Officials charged Reeder with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, concealed weapon, and possession of a controlled substance with a weapon, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Authorities also charged him with several traffic violations that include driving with a revoked license, no motorcycle endorsement, no registration, and driving without insurance, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies arrested Reeder after doctors released him from an area hospital. He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, authorities said. 

