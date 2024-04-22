Drunk Stafford Man Driving On Rim Was 2X Over Legal Limit: Sheriff

Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy K.W. Suter heard what sounded like a vehicle driving on its rims just before 3 a.m. Saturday, April 20, a spokesperson for the county sheriff's office said.

It wasn't long before he found Mathew Kerrick in a Toyota, which was indeed traveling on a rim, on the entrance ramp to I-95 south from Garrisonville Road, authorities said.

Deputy Suter made contact with Kerrick, who said he was traveling from "home to home," and admitted to consuming alcohol before driving, the sheriff's office said.

Kerrick was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

