Pets Perish, One Hospitalized In Critical Condition In Early Morning Sterling Fire: Officials

One person is hospitalized in critical condition and several family pets did not survive an early morning house fire that broke out in Loudoun County, officials said on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, officials say that first responders from multiple agencies in the region responded to Thrush Road in Sterling when a passerby saw smoke coming from a home and alerted authorities.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met by heavy smoke billowing out of the back of the residence, prompting a call for assistance from neighboring departments, according to fire officials.

Crews were able to force entry into the home, where they found one person inside unconscious who was transported to an area hospital. Several unresponsive pets were also found inside. Two dogs and one cat did not survive the blaze.

Paramedics at the scene leaped into action after the adult victim was pulled from the home before being transported to Inova Lansdowne Hospital, where they remain in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Loudoun County Animal Services also responded to assist with the dead animals.

Units from these departments responded to the house fire, according to Loudoun County officials:

Cascades;

Kincora;

Sterling Park;

Fairfax County.

The fire was brought under control quickly, though the cause and origin remain under investigation by the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.

