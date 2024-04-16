Reckless Jeep Driver Rear-Ends Construction Truck On Dulles Greenway Work Zone: State Police

A 2015 Jeep Cherokee was heading east on the roadway when it passed six, advanced florescent signs advising of the upcoming lane changes and rear-ended a crash cushion truck staged at the rear of the work zone around 10:35 a.m. Monday, April 15, State Police said.

The 21-year-old Jeep driver, Andrew Rishmawi, suffered minor injuries and none of the construction workers were hurt. State police charged Rishmawi with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

