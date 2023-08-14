DWI Driver In Fatal Crash Slapped With Additional Charges: Fairfax PD

Benjamin Lopez Encinas, 33, of Woodbridge, was initially charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, but as of Monday, Aug. 14, faces aggravated DWI manslaughter and felony hit and run.

Detectives served Encinas warrants on Sunday, Aug. 13. He's being held without bond.

Encinas was in a 2010 BMW when he failed to stop at a stop sign on Columbia Pike in Bailey's Crossroads around 2:15 a.m. on July 8, Fairfax County police said.

He struck Luis Fernando Jimenez Rodriguez, a pedestrian, near Lincolnia Road, police said.

Mason Police District- Detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred at 2:13 a.m. on Columbia Pike and Powell Lane, in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.

Encinas' car, and all its occupants, was located in the 6100 block of Marshall Drive, where Encinas was taken into custody.

