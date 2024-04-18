Mostly Cloudy 60°

Huy Nguyen Of Lorton Murders Alison Kate LaPorta: Police

A 47-year-old Fairfax County man is in custody after killing his 38-year-old girlfriend, police said.

Huy Tien Nguyen.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD
Cecilia Levine
Lorton's Huy Tien Nguyen shot Alison "Kate" LaPorta in a vehicle and then drove her to Mount Vernon Hospital Wednesday night, April 17, county police said.  LaPorta was taken to Fairfax Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives found the firearm near Nguyen’s Lorton home. Nguyen told police the incident happened in a parking lot, but police determined it actually happened inside of a vehicle, police said.

Nguyen was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

