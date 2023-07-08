Drunken Driver, 33, Kills Pedestrian, 26, In Bailey's Crossroads Hit-Run Crash: Police

Benjamin Lopez Encinas, of Woodbridge, was in a 2010 BMW when he failed to stop at a stop sign on Columbia Pike in Bailey's Crossroads around 2:15 a.m., Fairfax County police said.

He struck Luis Fernando Jimenez Rodriguez, a pedestrian, near Lincolnia Road, police said.

Mason Police District- Detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred at 2:13 a.m. on Columbia Pike and Powell Lane, in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.

Encinas' car, and all its occupants, was located in the 6100 block of Marshall Drive, where Encinas was taken into custody.

Encinas was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

