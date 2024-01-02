Pit Bull Puppy Taken During New Year's Eve Home Invasion In DC: Police

"Lola" was taken after a burglary that was reported on New Year's Eve in the 100 block of Atlantic Street SE, according to a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson.

Police say that shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31, two people knocked on their victim's door, and when they answered, the pair pushed their way into the home and assaulted them. They then took the dog and fled the area.

The two are now wanted for burglary, assault, and other charges.

Lola was described as being black with a white stripe on the top of her head, chest, and stomach areas.

The latest incident comes on the heels of several other dognappings that have been reported throughout the District in recent months.

Anyone with information about the burglary or missing puppy has been asked to contact investigators at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip to 50411.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.