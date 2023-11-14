French Bulldogs Stolen At Gunpoint During Armed Dognapping In Southeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department issued an alert as they attempt to track down a trio of small dogs that were taken from a man walking them early on Tuesday morning.

At around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, "Chewy," "Coco," and "Buttercup" were taken from a man in the 5200 block of East Capitol Street SE by a group of three that approached him with handguns and demanded he hand over the animals, according to police.

"Chewy," has brown fur and is approximately 18 pounds, "Coco" has white fur and is the biggest of the three at 30 pounds, while "Buttercup" was described as having brown fur and spots, weighing in at 25 pounds.

All three are female.

No information about any of the three suspects was released by police on Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery or missing French Bulldogs has been asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

