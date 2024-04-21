Craig, of Dumfries, was heading north on I-395 at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a 2012 Acura TL around 4:50 p.m. near milepost 7 in Arlington, Virginia State Police said.

Craig's Honda CBR600RR went off the road to the right and struck a guard rail. Craig, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Records show Craig played football for C.D. Hylton High School, having graduated in 2020.

The family is requesting donations to help cover costs associated with the funeral.

"Josh was full of life and was the most well mannered kid I knew even in his adult years," Tameika Cave writes. "Everything was yes ma’am, yes sir, no ma’am and no sir. We are truly going to miss him.

"The hurt we are feeling is a hurt we have never felt before. Please donate, no amount is too small. We appreciate all of you and we ask that you keep us lifted in prayer during this difficult time."

Visitation is set for Friday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Faith Christian Church and International Outreach Center in Warrenton. Services will follow. Click here for details.

