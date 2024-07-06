Temps Could Feel 110 Degrees, Severe Storms Possible For Maryland, Virginia: Here's The Timing

Temps could feel as hot as 110 degrees in Baltimore, Bel Air, and Westminster. Northern Virginia could feel as hot as between 103 and 109 degrees, the NWS says. Excessive heat warnings are in effect.

The hottest parts of the day will likely be in the late-afternoon and early-evening, the National Weather Service shows.

AccuWeather says severe storms complete with isolated tornados and damaging 60 mph winds are possible along the I-95 corridor in the afternoon and evening.

"Regardless if you are in the advisory or warning area, stay hydrated today, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, and check on your neighbors and friends who may be more vulnerable to the heat," the NWS said.

