Mark Anthony Johnson-Crestwell, 30, who was hospitalized after being shot on July 5 is now being charged in connection to a series of vehicle-related offenses in the Roslyn neighborhood, authorities announced.

His alleged series of crimes began at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, when Johnson-Crestwell approached an occupied vehicle in the area of 19th Street North and Fort Myer Drive, when he unsuccessfully attempted to open the door by pulling on the handle when the drive sped away.

Police say that Johnson-Crestwell then continued walking down Fort Myer Drive, approached a second vehicle, opened the back door and began yelling at the driver, who fled the area.

A Metro Transit Police officer observed the second incident and gave the suspect commands to exit the vehicle, investigators said. After Johnson-Crestwell exited, a struggle ensued as the officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, during which he fled the scene on foot, which ultimately led to the shooting.

According to police, during the pursuit, a Metro Transit Police deployed pepper spray, though Johnson-Crestwell was undeterred, making his way into a running, unoccupied trash truck in the area of North Kent Street and 19th Street North.

The officer gave Johnson-Crestwell demands to exit, though he resisted, prompting the officer to fire his weapon, striking him.

Johnson-Crestwell was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, and vehicle trespassing.

He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.