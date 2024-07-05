Double Trouble: Man Robbed Twice In Two Days By Same Suspects In Arlington: Police

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officers responded to a reported robbery in the area of Columbia Pike at South Four Mile Run Drive when four suspects approached him and forcibly stole electronics before fleeing.

The man reported minor injures, but refused medical attention.

According to police, the suspects were described by investigators as Hispanic men wearing all-dark clothing, three in their late teens or early 20’s and one in his 40’s or 50’s.

The following day, at approximately 3:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, police say that the same person was walking in the area of Columbia Pike and South Dinwiddie Street, when two of the same suspects from the previous robbery approached, assaulted, and robbed him again of electronics.

Minor injuries were reported.

The suspects in the second robbery were described as being a thin-build Hispanic man with short hair wearing a ski mask and a short Hispanic man with a beard wearing a hat, black pants and a black backpack.

The investigation into the robberies is ongoing.

