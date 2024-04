Joshua A Craig, Jr., 23, of Dumfries, was heading north on I-395 at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a 2012 Acura TL around 4:50 p.m. near milepost 7, Virginia State Police said.

Craig's Honda CBR600RR went off the road to the right and struck a guard rail. Craig, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

