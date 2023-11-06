Dognapper At Large After Stealing Friend's Pit Bull 'Rocky Apollo' In DC: Police

An alert was issued by the Metropolitan Police Department as they attempt to locate the man responsible for taking a brown Pit Bull Terrier mix who was last seen in the 3800 block of 9th Street SE when the two met so he could temporarily watch "Rocky Apollo"

However, when it came time to return the dog to its owner, the suspect unexpectedly demanded that he be paid in order for her to get the pup back from her "friend."

According to ABC7, the man threatened to kill the dog if she wouldn't sell it to him. No information about the dognapper has been released by the department.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, or dognapping, has been asked to contact police by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip to 50411.

