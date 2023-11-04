One Motorcyclist Killed, One Critical After SUV Crash In Arlington: State Police (Developing)

At around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, Virginia State Police troopers were called to a stretch of I-395 in Arlington County, when three motorcyclists were riding when they were struck from behind by an SUV.

The crash happened near Exit 8 for Route 27.

Two of the bikers were taken to a nearby hospital, police say, where one was later pronounced dead on Saturday and the other is being treated for what were described as "serious injuries."

The driver of the SUV and the third motorcyclist were uninjured.

Charges are pending, according to state police, who did not identify anyone involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

