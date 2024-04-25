Fugitive Sought By US Marshals, Buddy Ram Arlington Police Car In Attempt To Flee: Cops

Officers spotted the unoccupied car with an altered VIN and stolen tags in a parking garage on S. Hayes Street around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, police said.

Jeffery Queen, 23, of Washington, DC, and Jalen Germany, 23, of no fixed address, returned to the car while police were watching it, they said.

Police initiated a motor vehicle stop. Queen and Germany were initially non-compliant and tried to flee the scene in the vehicle by striking a police car, authorities said.

Queen and Germany then got out of the car and were arrested. No officer injuries were reported.

During the investigation, drugs and two firearms were recovered. Germany was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Altered VIN, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and License Plate Violation.

Germany was found to have been wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service. He was arrested and charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Schedule I/II Narcotics (x2), Possession of Schedule III/IV/V/VI Narcotics, Possession with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of Narcotics.

