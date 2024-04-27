Fog/Mist 60°

DC Nightclub Shooter Who Wounded 6 Had Just Been Kicked Out: Cops

A Maryland man has been arrested in a shooting that left six people injured at a Washington DC nightclub, authorities announced.

Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle gives an update on the Decades DC nightclub shooting.&nbsp;

Rennwel Mantock, 29, of Hyattsville, MD, opened fire after being kicked out of Decades nightclub on Connecticut Avenue NW just after 11:20 p.m. Friday, April 26, DC Metro police announced Saturday.

Mantock struck four men and two women, police said. Three men and two women were hospitalized and a fourth man was treated at for a graze wound.

Mantock was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division for their assistance on the scene of this incident.

